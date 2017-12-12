Palisadian Tom Creed Attacks Debris

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Tom Creed will receive a Golden Sparkplug Award for his efforts to restore local hillsides and bluffs back to their natural state by cleaning out the trash left at homeless encampments.

His motivation to join the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness and then become active in clearing abandoned campsites was inspired by last November’s presidential election outcome.

“I was involved with the Elect Hillary Clinton campaign,” Creed said. “After the election I was downtrodden. But as President Obama was leaving office, he said he was opening up his office of citizen, and that we should throw ourselves into that work.”

Obama said, “If something needs fixing, then lace up your shoes and do some organizing.”

Creed took that message to heart. In mid-January he participated in his first countywide homeless count, and he attended a Palisades Task Force meeting.

When Nancy Klopper asked him to join the enforcement committee, headed by Sharon Kilbride, he agreed.

“They assigned me to go to the bluffs,” said Creed, who met Scott Beal at the corner of PCH and Temescal Canyon Road.