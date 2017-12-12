Marquez Median at Sunset Boulevard Replanted

“Once adopted, the adopter takes over responsibility for landscaping or hardscaping the median in accord with the policies set out by the city’s program,” Peterson said. “The adopter also accepts responsibility for the continued maintenance of the medians into the future. Thus, weeding and maintenance will be PRIDE’s responsibility for the Marquez median. We can do it better and are not at the whim of the city and it saves the city money.”

Peterson said that PRIDE selected three local and talented landscapers to do design, purchase the plants and supervise the planting and installation: Ann Bright, Cynthia Hirschhorn and Allison Starcher.

“After getting several bids for the installation, we selected Elvis Sandoval and Sandoval Gardening, who has done considerable work in the Palisades and all over the Westside and the Valley,” Peterson told the News.

“We adopted the medians to take control and get things done,” he said. “We are going to make the medians prettier. As one of the wealthiest zip codes in L.A., we should recognize this and help where we can.”