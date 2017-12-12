Bubar’s Jewelry in Santa Monica Provides Service

By Laurel Busby

Need a watch battery and don’t want to leave your timepiece? Want to talk to someone who has been in the jewelry business for more than 40 years? Then head to Bubar’s Jewelers in Santa Monica where Bill Bubar, who was born and raised in Pacific Palisades, can assist you.

Bubar’s is like a second home to owner Bill Bubar. His father, Nat, opened the Santa Monica store in 1945, two years before Bill was born.

Growing up, the young Bubar would often hang out or work in the store, now lo- cated on 1457 Fourth St. He remembers its first location at 311 Santa Monica Blvd., where his father said J. Paul Getty would sometimes pop down from his offices above the store to have a pen refilled. At the time, the store offered not just jewelry and watches, but Oneida silver plate, photographs and Schaeffer pens.

Today, the store not only displays fine jewelry from various designers, but also manufactures custom pieces and repairs both watches and jewelry. Bubar, and his associate, Leonel Zepeda, operate the store together.