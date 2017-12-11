This Holiday Season, Rediscover Pacific Palisades

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

I first fell in love with this town and its shops in December 1994. My husband and I had purchased a house here shortly after the January 1994 Northridge earthquake, and it needed major renovations. After a long summer and fall of construction, the project appeared to be nearing completion.

Around Thanksgiving, our contractor promised the house would be ready to occupy in time for Christmas. So, we gave a December 15 notice on our West L.A. rental house and invited extended family from the Midwest to come and stay over the holiday.

My husband then went out of town for six weeks, and I was tasked with overseeing construction. Even though I was there every day with my two toddlers, I seemed to be failing at my task.

It became apparent to me that the house was not going to be done in December and that the large dirt pile in the front yard might be permanent.

I tried to get our rental back, but couldn’t because it was going to be painted for the next renters. A hotel for 20 people was out of our price range. So, the kids and I followed workmen from room to room that December, helpless. There wasn’t really a place to put a tree up and I didn’t have time to go Christmas shopping.