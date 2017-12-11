Stu Kaiser Honored by Palisades Optimist Youth Homes

Palisadian Stuart Kaiser was honored during an October 25 gala at the South Park Center in downtown Los Angeles for his support for the Optimist Youth Homes. More than $158,000 was raised to benefit education and treatment programs for at-risk children.

Founded in 1906, the youth homes have become one of the region’s largest education and treatment centers for juvenile offenders and at-risk children. These homes (and a charter school) give many teenagers a fresh start and a second chance, while keeping them out of the penal system.

Kaiser, who is active with the Pacific Palisades Optimist Club and the Optimist Foundation, received the Mentor Award. The award is given to an individual who serves as a role model for the youth served at the Optimist Home in Highland Park (Eight other locations are in Los Angeles County including Pacific Lodge Youth Services in Woodland Hills).

Spokesperson Andy Coscarelli said Kaiser was selected because of his consistent and generous financial support of the nonprofit organization. “He has repeatedly inspired others to do the same through matching grants and leading by example,” Coscarelli said.

At the November meetings, members donated $11,550 for items at the Youth Home. “Through the guidance of dedicated Youth