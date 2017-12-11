Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Post’ Opens Dec. 22 (Trailer)

Palisadian Steven Spielberg’s newest movie, “The Post,” set to open on December 22, has already been called the most important film of the year.

This historical drama illuminates the 1971 showdown between the Nixon Administration and the Washington Post Publisher Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep) and Post Editor Ben Bradlee (Palisadian Tom Hanks), who defied the President by publishing leaked documents, the Pentagon Papers, that detailed the U.S. involvement in Vietnam.