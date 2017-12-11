Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Post’ Opens Dec. 22 (Trailer)

Palisadian Steven Spielberg’s newest movie, “The Post,” set to open on December 22, has already been called the most important film of the year.
This historical drama illuminates the 1971 showdown between the Nixon Administration and the Washington Post Publisher Katharine Graham (Meryl Streep) and Post Editor Ben Bradlee (Palisadian Tom Hanks), who defied the President by publishing leaked documents, the Pentagon Papers, that detailed the U.S. involvement in Vietnam.
“[The Post] is best of all a vital and timely reminder that a free press must remain free and that the burden to protect that freedom belongs to everyone,” L.A. Times writer Jen Yamato tweeted.
Filming started in New York in May and the final cut was completed on November 6. Those who have seen the film praise Spielberg’s direction and the performances by Streep and Hanks, appearing in their first film together.
Social Icons