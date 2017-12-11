Paul Revere School Sponsors Holiday Food Drive

Paul Revere Middle School will host its 7th Annual Holiday Canned Food Drive, which will run through December 13. Food will be donated to benefit the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. Canned and packaged non-perishable foods may be brought to homerooms or placed at bins on campus.

Revere eighth grade English teacher John Slavin said that canned goods such as veggies, beans, fruit, tuna, meat and juice, and packaged foods such as rice, pasta and peanut butter are welcomed. “Revere can make a difference,” he said.

For more information, visit https://www.paulreverems.com.