Palisades Crime: 4 Vehicle Burglaries

The following Dec. 11, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.
BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE
- Amalfi/Napoli, btwn 12/2/17 at 10 PM and 12/3/17 at 9 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victims vehicle and took a purse and gym bag.
- 200 Entrada, 12/5/17 btwn 5 AM and 11 AM. The suspect smashed a window on victim’s vehicle and took money and credit cards.
- 1400 Floresta Pl, btwn 12/8/17 at 11 PM and 12/9/17 at 10 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took camera lenses.
- 16500 Sunset, btwn 12/9/17 at 5 PM and 12/10/17 at 12 PM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took sunglasses and an iPod.
Social Icons