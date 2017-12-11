Celebrate Jungle Bells at San Diego Zoo

If you’re wanting to do something a little different this holiday season, maybe Jungle Bells at the San Diego Zoo is worth a visit.

The zoo spices things up from December 8 through January 1 with decorations, special animal experiences, costumed characters, live entertainment and reindeer games. In addition, the food stands offer holiday treats. (On December 14, the Zoo is open until 5 p.m., with no Jungle Bells activities.) An extra bonus is that zoo tickets (price ranges from $42-58) are like a Christmas gift to wildlife as the zoo works across the world to bring species back from the brink of extinction.