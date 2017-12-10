Palisades Golden Sparkplug Rodman Is Traffic Hero at Paul Revere School

By Laura Abruscato

Contributing Writer

Neighbors and acquaintances in Pacific Palisades have shared with Matthew Rodman that traffic around Paul Revere Middle School is markedly better than any time they can remember.

“There’s also been an enormous difference on the Sunset Corridor,” says Rodman, who is receiving a Sparkplug Award for his volunteer work with the transportation committee at Revere, coming up with various ways to reduce the number of car trips to and from the school daily.

As an incoming parent three years ago, Rodman met with Principal Tom Iannucci, who was then an assistant principal, in an effort to find ways to mitigate the traffic impact around the school, especially on Allenford.

The school formed a transportation committee, consisting of parents and administrators, that devised several ways to improve traffic flow at the school of 2,100 students.

Although some of the 450 students in Revere’s Magnet Program are eligible for LAUSD school buses, three years ago, there was only one parent-sponsored bus, which originated at Warner Elementary in Holmby Hills. Parents spent $10 a day to hire a yellow Tumbleweed school bus.

Rodman helped to expand this program and now almost 400 students ride seven parent-sponsored chartered buses to and from school, saving nearly 800 daily round trips by car. The school hopes to have 10 of these buses next school year.