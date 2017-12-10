PaliHi Winter Sports Are Underway

Winter sports at Palisades High School , which include girls and boys basketball, girls and boys soccer, girls water polo and wrestling, have finished their preseason action, with Western League games beginning.

BOYS SOCCER, under head coach David Suarez, played Malibu at home on Dec. 1, winning 3-0. Co-captain Shayan Safa scored two goals and Ethan Miller-Dambrosia scored one. On Dec. 6, the Dolphins played at perennial powerhouse Westchester and hosted University High School on Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER, under head coach Christian Chambers, defeated Culver City 3-0 on November 28 and tied Santa Monica 0-0 on November 30. The Dolphins played Westchester at home Dec. 6 and traveled to University High School on Dec. 8.

GIRLS WATER POLO, coached by Kirk Lazaruk, lost its first game against Culver City 11-7, but then in the Burbank tournament, beat Hoover, Arcadia, San Marino and Monrovia and won the first girls tournament championship in school history. The Dolphins played at home Dec. 6 against Alemany, and begin league play by hosting Banning at 3 p.m. on December 11.

WRESTLING, coached by Also Juliano, lost its first match on November 25 against Carter (Rialto) 55-18 and then defeated Carson soundly 33-9 on November 30. The team also participated in the 36th Annual Newbury Park Invitational on Dec. 2.