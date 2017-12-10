Marie Steckmest Honored For Gardens at Marquez School

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Marie Steckmest, known to her students as “Miss Marie,” will receive her second Golden Sparkplug award, this time on behalf of her volunteer efforts at the Marquez Elementary School garden. She has volunteered as a garden teacher the past six years, after becoming a University of California Cooperative Extension Master Gardener.

The Marquez garden program had been run by parents and staff since 1994, but it lacked direction without a constant presence (Steckmest) to oversee teaching, curriculum development, maintenance and fundraising.

“I’ve spent thousands of hours in the best job that I’ve ever had,” Steckmest said. “I was surprised by the award, but thrilled! I love teaching the kids at Marquez about gardening and introducing them to plants and food.”

When Steckmest started, she had only second graders and soon was called “Miss Marie.”

“The gardening program is an evolving one,” she said. “I decided that more grades should have access to gardening and gradually added more classes.”

Last year, Steckmest worked with second through fifth graders. This year the program has added kindergarten and first grade, and she’s striving to tie the garden to the social studies in each grade.