LAFD Extinguishes Mandeville Canyon House Fire

The Los Angeles Fire Department battled and extinguished a two-story house fire on Friday night, Dec. 8. No injuries were reported.

The fire was first reported at approximately 10:08 p.m. at 2287 N. Mandeville Canyon Road, with heavy smoke showing from the second floor.

LAFD reported the fire knocked down at approximately 10:44 p.m. by 62 firefighters in 35 minutes. Firefighters battled flames on the second floor that extended through the roof. A helicopter was used for observation due to location in the brush area with no extension.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the total loss is still being determined. The Skirball Fire is still burning nearby, but it is not clear if it is connected to this house fire.