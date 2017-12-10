J’Adore Les Fleurs in Palisades Highlands Plaza

For someone who seems to have everything or if you need a hostess gift, consider an arrangement from the unique flower shop, J’Adore Les Fleurs.

Located at 542 Palisades Dr. (in the Palisades Highlands Plaza), the store offers two types of arrangements: fresh flowers and everlasting roses. The latter are preserved roses that last from six months to a year. They are grown in Ecuador and if kept away from sunlight and moisture and kept in the hatbox/box, will continue to keep the look and feel of fresh roses month after month. Everlasting roses start at $99 in the mini box (seven roses) and the medium box is $275.