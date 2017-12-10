Editorial: Hiding Out on the Internet

In an article titled “Why We Hurt the Ones We Can’t See,” Dr. Kenneth Worthy writes, “Imagine this scenario: You have to get a random person to commit an act of violence. How would you arrange things to make him follow through even though he knows he’s going to be hurting someone or destroying something—and doesn’t necessarily want to do so?

“First, make it a physically simple task, like pushing a button. And put him in an enclosed room far from the person or animal he’ll be hurting or the forest he’ll be burning down and tell him as little as possible about the target of his violence.

“Show him/her that many other people will be pressing buttons just like his. If possible, make this destructive act just one in a long series that starts with smaller ones.

“The final step would be for someone to pose as an authority figure, perhaps wearing a white lab coat or business suit, and tell the button pusher something like “You have to follow through. If you don’t, the whole system will fail.”

Those of us who studied social studies remember Professor Stanley Milgram’s studies of obedience done at Yale in the 1960s, which is what Worthy is referencing. The professor was trying to understand why soldiers in the German death camps would kill innocent people.

Milgram’s experiment involved three people, one of whom was a volunteer— the “teacher.” The second person was the “learner,” who although pretending to be a volunteer was actually an actor,and the “experimenter” was the person in charge.