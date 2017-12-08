Volunteers Sought for Palisades Homeless Encampment Cleanup

This will be the fourth cleanup sponsored by the Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness and once again led by Tom Creed, who has won a Golden Sparkplug for his effort to restore the parkland to its native state.

All participants must be at least 18 years old and sign a legal waiver. Bring work gloves and sunscreen; training and tools will be provided. The abandoned campsites are remote and on a steep portion of the hillside. For information and to sign up, visit clean90272@gmail.com. If you are not available to work, consider a donation: donorbox.org/pptfh-mailchimp or by mail to the Task Force, P.O. Box 331, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272.