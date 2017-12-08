Santa Claus Visits the Palisades

Photos by Shelby Pascoe

With lights flashing and sirens going, the Station 69 hook and ladder transported Santa and Mrs. Claus to Antioch Street last Friday evening, Dec. 1.

The town’s Oom Pa Pa Band filled the air with joyful holiday music as Santa, the Mrs. and other dignitaries—including Miss Palisades Maude Tipton, Chamber of Commerce President Susan Payne and Honorary Mayor Kevin Neelon’s wife Susan and son Gable—descended to join the Chamber’s annual Ho!Ho!Ho! festivities.

Stars think they have it bad with paparazzi—but no, the number of photographs of Santa with kids Friday would shame the amount taken of even the most sought-after celebrity.

With nearly perfect weather and an almost full moon, the night was delightful. When one small child asked Santa how his reindeer were able to fly, the big man whispered “Magic.”

And on this night—and again on Christmas—people are believers in the hope and magic that Santa represents. Magic is indeed possible.

Many of the children carefully selected their outfits to meet Santa. One small child chose a red leotard—“Just for Santa,” her mother said—as the barefoot child sat in Santa’s lap. Others wore reindeer antlers or Santa hats.