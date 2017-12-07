Pacific Palisades Heard About Town: PaliHi Needs Cameras

Houstons Deserve Award

I ran in the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning and it was packed with Palisades runners. I don’t know why David and Dawn Houston haven’t been honored with at least a Sparkplug award for founding the race and making it something so many of us look forward to every year.

Villa Leon a Stunner

I managed to secure a ticket on November 12 for the sold-out Woman’s Club Home Tour. Much to my delight, the Villa Leon overlooking the ocean was everything I’d hoped it would be and more!

(Editor’s note: Kudos to the owner of Villa Leon for making it available for a commu- nity fundraiser. The Home Tour proceeds will be donated to local nonprofits, plus a percentage will go to the Woman’s Club building fund. Winners all around.)

Shout Out for Stigler

Karen Stigler has helped grow the Palisades Alliance for Seniors from an idea to a packed library room at every meeting (usually the first and third Monday morning every month). She has great speakers and it’s a nice place to go hear about things that matter.

Let’s Vote on DWP Station

Regarding the Heard about Town suggestion, I think residents should be allowed to weigh in—and not only those in the Marquez area, where the opposition to a new DWP distribution station is strongest. How about it, Councilman Bonin?

PaliHi Needs Cameras

A recent crime report noted that Palisades High School suffered about $7,000 in vandalism damage. I heard that they want to put a fence up. Duh, like no one can hop a fence? What they need is camera surveillance. I wonder how much that would cost?

(Editor’s note: We contacted Gates Security CEO Scott Wagenseller, who said: “A couple years ago we reviewed their student-designed camera system, which was terribly out of date and lacking any security value, and proposed an extensive state-of-the-art camera system with monitoring services. They never followed through.”)

Parking Legal?

A local store employee has a handicapped placard and parks on the street all day. I understand why they don’t have to pay money for the meter, but it doesn’t seem right that they can occupy a parking space all day.

If you’d like to share something you’ve “heard about town,” please email it to spascoe@palisadesnews.com