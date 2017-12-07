Theatre Palisades Actors’ Troupe to Perform Free Radio Play of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Enjoy the holiday season by watching the Theatre Palisades Actors’ Troupe’s performance of the radio play version of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7:30 p.m. on. Thursday, December 14 at Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd. Admission is free.

There will be refreshments (including mulled wine and apple cider) before and after the 45-minute staged reading, which will feature a 1940s radio station set and actors in period costumes. The radio play is by Joe Landry, who adapted it from the screen version by Frank Capra.