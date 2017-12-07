Theatre Palisades Actors’ Troupe to Perform Free Radio Play of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Enjoy the holiday season by watching the Theatre Palisades Actors’ Troupe’s performance of the radio play version of “It’s a Wonderful Life” at 7:30 p.m. on. Thursday, December 14 at Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Rd. Admission is free.
There will be refreshments (including mulled wine and apple cider) before and after the 45-minute staged reading, which will feature a 1940s radio station set and actors in period costumes. The radio play is by Joe Landry, who adapted it from the screen version by Frank Capra.
This year, the Palisades News’ own Manfred Hofer will star as George Bailey. Theatre Palisades actor, producer and founder of the Troupe, Martha Hunter, said there will be a raffle and a visit from Old Saint Nick after the show.
Hunter added, “We are asking people to bring a canned good to donate to the Westside Food Bank.”
For more information, visit theatrepalisades.com or call (310) 454-1970.
