PaliHi Hosts Australian Orchestra

The 67 members of the Palisades High School Symphony will host a 48-member Australian student orchestra in a combined concert at 7 p.m. this Friday, December 8, in Mercer Hall, 15777 Bowdoin. The community is invited.

The Australian orchestra, based at Brisbane’s St. Peter’s Lutheran College, consists of students in grades 9-12. Under director Grantely Sutch, the symphony players and a jazz band are touring the West Coast, including San Diego, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Pali’s orchestra will start the concert with “Suite for String Orchestra“ from Holberg’s Suite by Edvard Grieg and “Concerto for Two Violins” by Johan Sebastian Bach, which will feature soloists Lucas Braun and Emma O’Neil.

St. Peter’s will then play “Skydive, Legend of the Drop Bear,” “Do Nothing Till You Hear from Me,” “El Camino,” “On the Sunny Side of the Street,” “Waltzing Matilda,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “Coming Home,” “A Most Wonderful Christmas” and “Still Call Australia Home.”

Pali will conclude the concert with “Capriccio Espagnol” by Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, playing movements one through five.

Tickets are adults $10 and students $5. Proceeds will support the Pali Symphony Orchestra’s 2019 tour of Australia. A DVD will be recorded at the concert and made available online for purchase.

For more information, visit palihigh.org/ and go to the music department.