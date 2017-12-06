Adamson House Holiday Tours Offered

The beautiful 5,000-sq.-ft. house is located with the Malibu Lagoon State Beach park, and features some of the most exquisite ceramic tile ever made. The tile is found throughout the five bedrooms and its attached bathrooms. There is even a 60-ft. simulated Persian carpet made of 674 tiles, complete with fringe.

The tiles were created by Rufus Keeler, of the now defunct Malibu Potteries, and some have called the Adamson House the “Taj Mahal of Tile.”

The State of California claimed the buildings and property through eminent domain in 1968 in order to raze the buildings to make a parking lot for beach goers.

There was public outcry and in 1971, the Chancellor of Pepperdine University moved into the house in an effort to maintain it. The Malibu Historical Society was formed to preserve the house, which became a California Historical Landmark in 1985.

The Adamson House and Museum will be closed December 24, 25 and January 1.