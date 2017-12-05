St. Matthew’s Music Guild Presents Holiday Concert on Friday

St. Matthew’s Music Guild will hold its annual holiday concert at 8 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 8, with a program of baroque holiday classics by Corelli, Bach and Handel, and featuring organist and pianist Haesung Park.

Park was the first-prize winner of the Los Angeles International Liszt Competition in 2014 and holds degrees from Korean National University of Arts, Boston University and USC. She has appeared in recital with members of the L.A. Philharmonic and the Santa Barbara Symphony.

Arcangelo Corelli’s Christmas Concerto will be led by conductor Tomasz Golka and will feature violinist Yi-Huan Zhao and cellist Robin Guyett-Neenan. Corelli probably composed the concerto da chiesa “for the night of Christmas” as early as 1690. The work has enjoyed great popularity, partially because of its peaceful “Pastorale” finale.

Although Johann Sebastian Bach’s D Minor Keyboard Concerto is one of his most frequently performed concerti, it is uncertain for which instrument Bach intended the solo part—violin or harpsichord. The opening gesture in the orchestra, with its energetic unison statement of the theme, is one that many will recognize.