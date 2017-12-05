Passings: Norman Woods, 91; Longtime Resident, Architect, Veteran

Norman Clinton Woods, a 49-year resident of Pacific Palisades, passed away on November 12 at the age of 91.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 16, in the Community United Methodist Church on Via de la Paz.

Norm was born on June 9, 1926, and raised in Springfield, Illinois. After serving on the USS Kershaw in the South Pacific during World War II, he earned a degree in architecture from the University of Illinois.

With a great spirit of adventure, Norm and his best friend Jim Ardern headed west to Los Angeles, where Norm found work as an architectural draftsman.

He fell in love with his landlord’s daughter, Joanne, and they married in 1959. Norm and Joanne settled in Pacific Palisades, where they raised two children and were active members of the Methodist Church.

In addition to his work as an architect, Norm was a 50-year member of the Masonic Lodge, and enjoyed activities of the American Legion. After retiring, he shared his handyman skills with the community while working for many years at Norris Hardware.

Norm and Joanne, who moved from their Palisades home to Ventura a few years ago, loved to travel. They took their kids on numerous camping trips across the state and the country. After the kids were grown, Norm and Joanne took to the waters, enjoying cruises that included the Rhine River, Alaska, Hawaii, the Mediterranean and the Panama Canal.

Norm had always wanted to cruise down the Mississippi River, so on October 23, he and Joanne boarded a sternwheeler for their 18th cruise together, starting in Minnesota. Norm thoroughly enjoyed the trip, taking in all the city tours, but only made it as far as Memphis before becoming ill. Joanne was by his side as he peacefully passed away.