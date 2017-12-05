Palisades Crime: Teen Arrested for Posting Instagram Threats About PaliHi

The following Dec. 4, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

CRIMINAL THREATS

700 Enchanted Way, 12/2/17 at 1:12 AM. A 15-year-old male was arrested for criminal threats after posting on Instagram that he wanted to kill everyone at Palisades High.

STOLEN VEHICLE

1500 Michael Ln, 11/24/17 btwn 8 AM and 12 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from the street.

17300 Sunset, btwn 11/7/17 at 6 AM and 11/15/17 at 6 AM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle from a business garage.

Pacific Coast Hwy/Chautauqua, btwn 12/2/17 at 8:30 PM and 12/3/17 at 12 PM. The suspect took victim’s vehicle which had been left at the seen of a traffic collision.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

600 Muskingum, 11/26/17 at 2 AM. The suspect (male other, bald, 6′ 200 lb, 45 years) removed the headlamps from victim’s vehicle.

17000 Pacific Coast Hwy, btwn 12/1/17 at 8 PM and 12/2/17 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took jewelry, clothing, and sunglasses.

13100 Nimrod Pl, 11/28/17 btwn 7 AM and 11 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a wallet, money, and drill set.

500 Dryad, btwn 12/2/17 at 10:30 PM and 12/3/17 at 9:30 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a hair stylist kit.

100 Marquez Pl, btwn 12/2/17 at 3 PM and 12/3/17 at 8:30 AM. The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a backpack.

Temescal Canyon/Sunset, 12/3/17 btwn 7:30 AM and 9:30 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took wallet, money, and a bag.

100 Ocean Ave, 12/3/17 btwn 10 AM and 3 PM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took jewelry and electronics.

THEFT

600 Radcliffe, 11/21/17 btwn 8:36 PM and 9:15 PM. The suspect took a package delivered to victim’s business.

TRESPASS

200 West Channel, 12/3/17 at 1:30 AM. The suspect (male white, brown hair, 5’11”-6′ 160-180 lb, 20-30 years) jumped over a gate to enter victim’s property and then entered victim’s home where he was confronted by the victim. The suspect fled without further incident.