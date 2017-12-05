Angelica Hernandez to Lead Talk at Palisades Library on Sex Assault Education

Dr. Angelica Hernandez will lead a discussion titled “Sexual Harassment and Sexual Assault: Education Begins at Home,” from 4 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6, and again on December 7 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Palisades Branch Library community room, 861 Alma Real .

“Please join me as we discuss two issues that have been inundating us daily on the news, at work and school,” said Hernandez.

Her talk will be a candid discussion, as she fields questions from her perspective as parent, researcher, and survivor of sexual assault.

“We no longer have the luxury to be silent,” she said. “Empower yourself and help your kids understand that these forms of aggression have no place in our homes, playgrounds ​and community.”

For more information, visit https://2moms2kids.com/category/parenting-inspiration/.