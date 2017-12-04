Seven Arrows Elementary School to Hold Public Literary Festival 

Seven Arrows Elementary School invites the community to join its celebration of books at its annual Literary Festival, “There’s Nothing Like a Book,” on Wednesday, Dec. 6 through Saturday, Dec. 9.
The Pop-Up Book Shop, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, will feature a wide variety of books and a diverse selection of titles for holiday gift-giving. There will be something for everyone, from picture books and chapter books for young readers to comedy, mysteries and non-fiction.
Saturday activities include:
- At 9:30 a.m. author Michael Raysses will read and sign his children’s book, Lonely the Only.
- There will be a robotics workshop (ages 5-9) every 45 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.)
- Abstract art sculpture making (ages 5- 14) will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nicholas Doan, co-creator and author of the children’s book, “Monster Elementary and the Egyptian Curse,” will read and sign his book.
For more information, contact ffarrahi@sevenarrows.org.
