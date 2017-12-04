Seven Arrows Elementary School to Hold Public Literary Festival 

The Pop-Up Book Shop, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, will feature a wide variety of books and a diverse selection of titles for holiday gift-giving. There will be something for everyone, from picture books and chapter books for young readers to comedy, mysteries and non-fiction.

Saturday activities include: At 9:30 a.m. author Michael Raysses will read and sign his children’s book, Lonely the Only.

There will be a robotics workshop (ages 5-9) every 45 minutes from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.)

Abstract art sculpture making (ages 5- 14) will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nicholas Doan, co-creator and author of the children’s book, “Monster Elementary and the Egyptian Curse,” will read and sign his book. For more information, contact ffarrahi@sevenarrows.org.