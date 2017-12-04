Seniors Paired with PaliHi Students for Tech Help

By Sue Pascoe

Editor

Palisades residents who needed tech help, such as getting photos onto Facebook or just learning how to load an app onto a new smartphone, met with Palisades High School students on November 28.

“The program was a great success,” said Karen Stigler from Palisades Alliance for Seniors, who explained that this was the second time the program has been implemented. “To someone who came of age before computer use was widespread, technology can seem unreachably complicated. Yet, increasingly, many potentially useful applications are only available to those in the digital world. We’re excited to be working with PaliHi to bridge that gap.”

There are two sessions left on December 5 and December 12, and oaching will take place on a smartphone, tablet or laptop at Palisades Charter High School at 4 p.m. in one-hour sessions.

“This is such an obvious linkage where both sides can benefit,” said Kia Green, who runs the PaliHi Community Service program.

There is no cost to attend the sessions; however, pre-registration is required. Twenty-five spots will be available for each session, with a wait list if there is overflow interest. Currently December 5 is full, with a wait list. There are spots available on December 12.

To register online, go to the Palisades Alliance for Seniors website, palisadesalliance.org, then click on the purple Eventbrite button, and follow the registration directions. To register by phone, call (424) 260-6167.