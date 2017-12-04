PaliHi Girls Volleyball Loses in CIF First Round

After the Palisades High School girls volleyball team fell to Granada Hills in the City Section Division 1 finals in November, the Dolphins received more bad news. As the 16th seeded team in the CIF/Southern Section tournament, they would have to play No. 1- ranked Santa Margarita in the first round.

Not surprisingly, PaliHi fell 25-18, 25-16 and 25-17 on the road in Orange County. Fourteenth-seeded Granada Hills, which defeated the Dolphins in five games for the city title, also lost its first-round match in three games to third-seeded San Juan Hills, 25-11, 25-12 and 25-15. Fourth-seeded Harvard-Westlake was upset by Libery in four games.

On December 1, Santa Margarita won the CIF tournament by easily defeating James Logan, 25-19, 25-12 and 25-13.

Palisades junior Alex Laita was selected City Section MVP. The 6-1 outside hitter was credited with 21 kills in the city final. Senior outside hitter Angelina Burton also made the city first team.

Three Dolphins earned city second team honors: seniors Maddie Fowler, middle blocker Abbey Kearney and setter Chloe Uhls.