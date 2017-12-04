LAPD Provides Holiday Safety Tips

The following message was supplied by the Los Angeles Police Department, West LA Division:

The holiday season is always a special time of the year. It is also a time when busy people become careless and vulnerable to theft and other holiday crimes. We can never be too careful, too prepared, or too aware.

Please share the below tips with family, friends, and neighbors.

Driving

Avoid driving alone or at night.

Keep all car doors locked and windows closed while in or out of your car. Set your alarm or use an anti-theft device.

If you must shop at night, park in a well-lighted area.

Avoid parking next to vans, trucks with camper shells, or cars with tinted windows.

Never leave your car unoccupied with the motor running or with children inside.

Do not leave packages or valuables on the seat of your car. This creates a temptation for thieves. If you must leave something in the car, lock it in the trunk or put it out of sight.

Be sure to locate your keys prior to going to your car.

Keep a secure hold on your purse, handbag and parcels. Do not put them down or on top of the car in order to open the door.

When approaching or leaving your vehicle, be aware of your surroundings.

Do not approach your car alone if there are suspicious people in the area.

Ask mall or store security for an escort before leaving your shopping location.

Shopping

Shop during daylight hours whenever possible. If you must shop at night, go with a friend or family member.

Dress casually and comfortably.

Avoid wearing expensive jewelry.

Even though you are rushed and thinking about a thousand things, stay alert to your surroundings.

Avoid carrying large amounts of cash.

Pay for purchases with a check or credit card when possible.

Avoid overloading yourself with packages. It is important to have clear visibility and freedom of motion to avoid mishaps.

Beware of strangers approaching you for any reason. At this time of year, “con-artists” may try various methods of distracting you with the intention of taking your money or belongings.

At Home

Be extra cautious about locking doors and windows when you leave the house, even for a few minutes.

When leaving home for an extended time, have a neighbor or family member watch your house and pick up your newspapers and mail.

Indoor and outdoor lights should be on an automatic timer.

Strangers at Your Door