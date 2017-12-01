Pacific Palisades Historical Society Celebration Set

The Pacific Palisades Historical Society invites the public to join the organization and celebrate the holiday season on Wednesday, December 6 at the Aldersgate Retreat Center, 925 Haverford Ave.

The social starts at 6:30 p.m. and a light buffet and program “Peace Hill to the Village Green” starts at 7 p.m. Admission is $20 and one must be a member to attend. Please RSVP by December 1 and no pets, please.

If you’d like to join, mail a check for $20 (individual) or $30 (family) to PPHS, P.O.Box 1299, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272. For more information visit pacificpalisadeshistory.org.