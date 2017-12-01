Friends of Palisades Library to Hold Holiday Parking Lot Sale

Friends of the Palisades Library will hold its Holiday Parking Lot sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 9, at 861 Alma Real Dr. (In case of rain, the sale will be held the following Saturday.)

This sale will offer the best gift bargains for book lovers, featuring a huge selection of gently used cookbooks and children’s books, hundreds of current fiction titles and an eclectic variety of non-fiction books.

Proceeds from all book sales help the Library purchase books, CDs, research materials and other items our branch would not otherwise be able to offer.

The Friends will not be accepting book donations in December and January. Donations will be accepted beginning in February.

For more information, call 310-459-2754 or visit friendsofpalilibrary.org.