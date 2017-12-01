Emergency Preparedness Workshop Scheduled for Palisades Seniors

Palisades Alliance for Seniors will host an emergency preparedness workshop for seniors, and caregivers, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 8, in the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real.

The workshop is a joint project of the City of Los Angeles Departments of Aging and of Emergency Management. Pre-registration is required.

At the conclusion of the program, “Be Prepared: Emergency Preparedness and Your Medications,” participants who have stayed for the full 90 minutes will receive a free start-up Emergency Preparedness “Go Kit” with backpack and handouts.