Emergency Preparedness Workshop Scheduled for Palisades Seniors

Palisades Alliance for Seniors will host an emergency preparedness workshop for seniors, and caregivers, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, December 8, in the Palisades Library community room, 861 Alma Real.
The workshop is a joint project of the City of Los Angeles Departments of Aging and of Emergency Management. Pre-registration is required.
At the conclusion of the program, “Be Prepared: Emergency Preparedness and Your Medications,” participants who have stayed for the full 90 minutes will receive a free start-up Emergency Preparedness “Go Kit” with backpack and handouts.
To register online, go to www.palisadesalliance.org and click on the orange registration link. To register by phone, call (424) 260-6167. You can also sign up at one of Palisades Alliance’s Monday meetings prior to the event (November 13 or November 27).
For more information, email palisadesalliance@gmail.com.
