Palisades Residents Star at Morgan-Wixson Theatre

Six Pacific Palisades residents, Juliet Burks, Sophie Davidson, Grace Holscher, Tess Hubbard, Toby Lehr and Lexie Palmer, are part of the cast of the Morgan-Wixson Y.E.S. production “A Winter’s Tale: A Musical Dickens of a Christmas Carol.”

The show is at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through December 16. The Morgan-Wixson is located at 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Adults $20 and children 12 and under $15.

Playing Tiny Tim is Lexi Sexton, who lives in Santa Monica, but has had leads in recent Theatre Palisades Youth productions. The students, 8-18, go through a highly competitive audition process.