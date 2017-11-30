Palisades Residents Star at Morgan-Wixson Theatre

Six Pacific Palisades residents, Juliet Burks, Sophie Davidson, Grace Holscher, Tess Hubbard, Toby Lehr and Lexie Palmer, are part of the cast of the Morgan-Wixson Y.E.S. production “A Winter’s Tale: A Musical Dickens of a Christmas Carol.”
The show is at 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through December 16. The Morgan-Wixson is located at 2627 Pico Blvd., Santa Monica. Adults $20 and children 12 and under $15.
Playing Tiny Tim is Lexi Sexton, who lives in Santa Monica, but has had leads in recent Theatre Palisades Youth productions. The students, 8-18, go through a highly competitive audition process.
Once selected, they rehearse up to six days per week (as needed for a role), and most are required to do serious additional dance and music training, in addition to managing schoolwork.
Morgan-Wixson’s Y.E.S. program is committed to promoting children’s literacy by bringing children’s books to life. Shows are based on children’s literature: “Read the book! See the show!”
In addition to “A Winter’s Tale: A Musical Dickens of a Christmas Carol,” the 2017-18 season includes “Velveteen Rabbit,” “Curious George: The Golden Meatball,” “The Little Mermaid, Jr.” and “Junie B. Jones is not a Crook.”
On the main stage, the Morgan-Wixson theater is also producing two musicals based on children’s books: “Little Women” and “Mary Poppins.”
With free parking and affordable pricing, it’s the perfect place to take the entire family to enjoy high-quality musical theatre. For more information, visit morgan-wixson.org or call (310) 828-7519.
Social Icons