Palisades News Letters: Hampden Place Is a Gem

It’s a shame that your editor, Sue Pascoe, did not see fit to do justice for the lovely street we call home (“Residents Question Hampden Project”). There are grave safety concerns for the people of Hampden Place even without the threat of this project in development. We have legitimate concerns since even on garbage day every week, our one-way narrow street is impassable for the garbage trucks. Emergency vehicles have a difficult time navigating the street.

Some of the homes may be “small,” as she calls them, but they are our homes where we raise our families, and everyone on Hampden Place takes great care of their properties. Our property taxes still pay for the streets and schools your reporter uses. We live our lives on what she labels (and reduces to) an “odd little street.”

To make matters worse in her very first paragraph, she mentions a murder that happened over 50 years ago (which she gets wrong by calling it a double murder), and my question is this: What on god’s green earth does that have to do with the proposed development of two McMansions on a quiet street close to the village in Pacific Palisades?

They are planning on destroying the trees and the owl/hawk habitats, and this should be a concern for all residents of the Palisades, whether they live on Hampden Place or in the Huntington.