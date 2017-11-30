Palisades Cares Holds Annual Toy Drive  

Palisades Cares is sponsoring its 17th Annual Holiday Spirit Toy Drive, which runs through December 16.

New, unwrapped toys and books for children ages 2-16 may be placed in the decorated boxes at CVS, the Palisades-Malibu YMCA , Regal Cleaners and Vittorio’s.

Toys such as sporting equipment, puzzles, stuffed animals, skateboards, dolls, arts and craft kits, play dough, remote-control cars, board games, Legos or other blocks, musical toys, electronic toys, as well as gift cards, are some suggestions. Makeup is popular with teenage girls.

Palisades Sparkplug honoree Marie Steckmest, who founded the nonprofit, encourages families to have their children help select gifts that they’d like themselves, to involve them in the giving process.

Most of the gifts will go to homeless children that are tutored by School on Wheels. Others will be given to Head Start families as part of the One Voice Holiday Food Giveaway.

“These gifts may be the only presents the children will receive this year,” Steckmest said.

For more information, email info@palisadescares.org, visit its Facebook page or website at palisadescares.org.