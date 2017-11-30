Luxury Retail Tenants Revealed for Caruso’s Palisades Village

Caruso Affiliated has revealed to Women’s Wear Daily (subscription required) several new retail stores coming to Palisades Village by next summer.

Those retailers who signed on include natural beauty boutique Botanica Bazaar, luxury active ware e-tailer Carbon 38, swim and resort wear brand Marysia, bespoke men’s wear Miller’s Oath, Lauren Conrad’s fair trade bazaar The Little Market and swim and ready-to-wear brand Zimmermann.

More information and photos will be made available. Caruso last announced upcoming Palisades Village tenants in August, such as Vintage Grocers and Madeo Restaurant.