Palisades Symphony to Perform Bach’s ‘Oratorio’ Dec. 3

The Palisades Symphony, under the direction of Joel B. Lish, will perform Bach’s “Christmas Oratorio” at 7:30 p.m. on December 3 at the Community United Methodist Church, located at 801 Via de la Paz. The performance is free and the public is invited.

Soloists will be soprano Coril Prochnow, alto Megan Gillespie, tenor Joseph Michels and bass Eric Castro. Choir directr Susan Rosenstein will perform on the keyboard.

Bach’s piece is not actually an oratorio, but rather a series of cantatas originally intended to be performed on six separate days.

The first part describes the birth of Jesus (for Christmas Day), the second part is the annunciation to the shepherds (December 26), the third the adoration of the shepherds (December 27) and the fourth part, the naming of Jesus, was intended for New Year’s Day. The fifth cantata was the journey of the Magi (intended for the first Sunday of the New Year), and the final cantata, the adoration of the Magi, was meant for the Epiphany.

The performance on December 3 will include the first four cantatas.