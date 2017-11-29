Michael Edlen: Inheriting or Gifting a Home

By Michael Edlen

Special to the Palisades News

It will be necessary to decide what to do when inheriting a home, such as when a family member has passed.

There are several alternatives to evaluate before making important decisions. You may have become a trustee who then is responsible to other family members and possibly others who have some financial interest in the property. Perhaps you have been told what your parents’ wishes were and if there are any specific requests to be honored.

When setting up a family trust that will then become the responsibility of one of your children, it is worth considering some of the options specific to the inheritance of property in advance. It can be important and helpful to make any wishes clear to the one who will become the successor trustee upon your passing.