Dining With Grace: Thyme Café & Market

By Grace Hiney

Thyme Café & Market in Santa Monica is not only intriguing with its large displays of various food menus on the walls, as well as salads, desserts and more in the glass-enclosed counters, but the tastes are extraordinary.

Here you may order a meal to take home, or simply select a seat and enjoy breakfast, lunch or dinner either inside or on the street-side patio, or at the rear of the restaurant near the parking lot.

Simple wooden tables with metal chairs are topped with tall ceramic pots with silverware and paper napkins. Before you are seated, you may grab a large bottle of fresh water and glasses to take to your chosen table and the staff will bring the menus offering salads, sandwiches—and dinner selections after 5 p.m.

While studying the fascinating octet of dinners we started with a glass of wine. We then ordered a small array of salads to sample: a Mediterranean quinoa, Moroccan couscous, a Mediterranean orzo and a harvest salad. Each was superb.

The salad variety here includes Thai noodle; a curried chicken salad with cashews and raisins; a Greek salad with romaine, crumbled feta, Kalamata olives, chickpeas and more with a creamy mustard vinaigrette and an Italian chopped salad. You may add chicken to most salads for $4, which is modest, as most of the salads vary in price from $12 to $13.