Palisades Crime: Trespassing and DUI Arrests

The following Nov. 27, 2017 crime report was supplied by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore of the West L.A. Division. Arrests do not indicate a conviction.

BURGLARY

16700 Bollinger, btwn 11/19/17 at 11 AM and 11/24/17 at 7 AM. The suspect smashed the glass on a door to enter victim’s home and took jewelry, money, and an iPad.

1300 Marinette Rd, btwn 6/1/17 at 12 PM and 11/17/17 at 9 AM. The suspect entered victim’s home and took clothing and jewelry.

BURGLARY/THEFT FROM VEHICLE

Sunset/Temescal Canyon, 11/21/17 btwn 8 AM and 11 AM. The suspect smashed a window to enter victim’s vehicle and took a purse and makeup.

Palisades Dr/Santa Ynez Rd, 11/21/17 btwn 10:15 AM and 1 PM, The suspect entered victim’s vehicle and took a backpack, laptop computer, and iPad.

TRESPASS

17000 Sunset, 11/19/17 at 11:15 PM. A 57 year old male was arrested for trespassing after entering and sleeping in a vacant apartment.

DUI

Sunset/Las Lomas, 11/22/17 at 9:35 PM. A 37 year old male was arrested for DUI after being involved in a traffic collision.