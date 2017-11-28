Doctor Trio at Pacific Palisades Pediatrics Keeps Kids Healthy

Dr. A. Etoile Davie

Davie grew up in the Palisades and attended Paul Revere Middle School, then attended University High School because Palisades High didn’t open until 1961, her senior year.

She graduated from UC Santa Barbara with a bachelor of fine arts degree in painting, which was rare at the time. “This was a time when a lot of people didn’t believe girls needed a college education,” she said.

Becoming a doctor wasn’t even on Davie’s radar. “In those days that wasn’t even an option [for most women],” she said. Six months after graduation she was married and living in Princeton, N.J., where her husband was finishing his Ph.D. in physics.

The couple then moved to Texas, where their son was born with a cleft lip and palate. After reading extensively about the condition, Davie decided that she wanted to go into a profession that would help children like him. She enrolled at the University of Texas Austin and spent 21⁄2 years completing her pre-medical requirements.