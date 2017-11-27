Five Pacific Palisades Residents Bolster Angel City Chorale

Five Palisadians are members of the Angel City Chorale, which was founded in 1993 by Sue Fink. Starting with just 18 singers, the chorale of multi-talented, multi-cultural men and women has grown to more than 160 members, ranging in age from the 20s to the 80s.
The ACC performs twice a year, and “A New Home for the Holidays” will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd. (Koreatown).
The concert will be an original, never-before-seen production that channels the warmth of a traditional holiday concert and sing-along with a modern twist.
The program is a blend of seasonal compositions from fully orchestrated holiday classics to contemporary pop, R&B and a cappella interpretations.
Accompanied by a full orchestra, arrangements will range from classical masters like Joseph Haydn to present-day favorites such as Norwegian songwriter Ola Gjello and Grammy Award-winning composer Eric Whitacre.
Familiar carols like “Bring a Torch” and “O Holy Night” will be performed alongside an a capella number from the acclaimed vocal group Committed (winners of NBC’s 2010 musical competition, “The Sing Off”).
Also on the program is a world premiere of “Hanukkah Lullaby,” an original piece by Artistic Director Sue Fink and ACC choir member and songwriter Denny Wynbrandt.
“‘Hanukkah Lullaby’ attempts to answer a question with which we can all relate: How can you help your children and family remain resilient during difficult times?” Fink said.
Pacific Palisades residents who will be performing are Harry Eden, Norman Helgeson, Marian Niles, Cheryl Robinson and Adam Wolman.
Advance general admission tickets are $35 and $40 at the door. Children’s tickets (ages 5-12) are $27 and seniors are $32 (both in advance and at the door). Preferred front-of-house seating may be reserved online for $50 in advance and $55 at the door; children’s preferred tickets are $42/$47; and seniors’ preferred seats are $47/$52. VIP tickets (all categories) for first tier seating are $75.
For more information, visit angelcitychorale.org or call (310) 943-9231. Event parking will be available across the street for $5.
