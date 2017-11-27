Five Pacific Palisades Residents Bolster Angel City Chorale

Five Palisadians are members of the Angel City Chorale, which was founded in 1993 by Sue Fink. Starting with just 18 singers, the chorale of multi-talented, multi-cultural men and women has grown to more than 160 members, ranging in age from the 20s to the 80s.

The ACC performs twice a year, and “A New Home for the Holidays” will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3 at the Immanuel Presbyterian Church, 3300 Wilshire Blvd. (Koreatown).

The concert will be an original, never-before-seen production that channels the warmth of a traditional holiday concert and sing-along with a modern twist.

The program is a blend of seasonal compositions from fully orchestrated holiday classics to contemporary pop, R&B and a cappella interpretations.

Accompanied by a full orchestra, arrangements will range from classical masters like Joseph Haydn to present-day favorites such as Norwegian songwriter Ola Gjello and Grammy Award-winning composer Eric Whitacre.

Familiar carols like “Bring a Torch” and “O Holy Night” will be performed alongside an a capella number from the acclaimed vocal group Committed (winners of NBC’s 2010 musical competition, “The Sing Off”).