Don Bachardy’s Tribute to Women on Display at Santa Monica College

Story and photos by Libby Motika

Palisades News Contributor

On October 20, 1986, Karla Klarin sat in Don Bachardy’s studio, and the day, the quotidian, eclipsed just another day. For three hours Klarin became for the artist a fascination rooted in the power of people’s faces. It is the intimacy of that moment, alive and fleeting, that Bachardy anchors on paper.

Klarin’s portrait is one of 61 paintings featured in “Don Bachardy: The Women, 50 Years of Portraits,” now on view through December 2 at Santa Monica College’s Barrett Art Gallery.

For decades, the renowned Santa Monica Canyon portrait artist has been sharpening his eye on hundreds of sitters, directing a relentless focus on the face, the eyes and the mouth with his acrylics, ink and pencil.

At 83, Bachardy has amassed a colossal body of work, drawing or painting thousands of people, including the famous and not so famous.

“What you’ll see in this exhibition is how Don has developed and the way he’s gone about making art,” says gallery director Marian Winsryg.

“Not only his longevity, but the art-making never stops,” she continues. “It takes much work to finally get to where you want with the art.”

Bachardy’s relentless output is seeded in his established routine. He rises early, works out, reads, and by noon is in the two-story studio next to his house, where he’s lived since 1962, for many of those years with his longtime companion, British writer Christopher Isherwood, until Isherwood’s death in 1986.

No biography of Bachardy would be complete without Isherwood, whom he met at Will Rogers State Beach on Valentine’s Day, 1953, when Don was 18, Isherwood 48.