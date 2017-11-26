LAPD: Don’t Fall for Scams

At a September Pacific Palisades Community Council meeting, LAPD Officer Kristin Cho warned about scams where local residents have been victims.

In one instance, “Alice,” 65, lost her husband. She found “Mr. Perfect” online. The relationship was only online and then Alice’s newly found love called her desperate because he said he was arrested because someone put drugs on him and he needed $34,000 to get out of jail. She sent it. He disappeared.

Another person was scammed by “Simon,” and sent $66,000. In this case, Simon was arrested and it was discovered that he had multiple victims in several states.

Cho summarized the five most prevalent scams:

1. Romance/sweetheart scams. A resident meets someone on the internet. That scammer is quick to establish a friendship or a strong romantic interest. That person is always available to speak by phone, or via the internet, but never available to meet in person. At some point the “Don Juan” asks for financial help. Do not send money.