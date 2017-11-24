Palisades-Malibu YMCA Tree Lot Opens Dec. 1

The Palisades-Malibu YMCA will open its annual Christmas tree lot on December 1 and will sell trees through December 23 at Simon Meadow in Temescal Gateway Park off Sunset.

The traditional Christmas tree lighting ceremony and holiday glass sale will be held on Saturday, December 3. Unique glass gifts will be for sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place at 5 p.m.

The lot will be open Monday through Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The sale of trees is a major fundraiser for the Y, with proceeds helping to pro- vide programs for Palisadians of all ages, to keep fees affordable and to provide as- sistance to those who may be in need.