Michael Edlen Supports DonorsChoose.org

Edlen also noted that DonorsChoose “has numerous foundations supporting its fundraising with matching funds, so many contributions yield twice the benefit.”

He recently received a letter from Andie Safon at DonorsChoose, who wrote in part: “To think that in three years your impact has spanned across 37 states, reaching over 300 schools and impacting over 24,000 students’ lives through your generosity, I can’t help but smile a thousand times myself. A few more noteworthy stats that I want to share with you:

• Overall, you’ve supported 348 teachers bring 354 projects to life.

• You’ve focused most of your giving towards younger students who are just start- ing out, and by focusing your giving on those students who have the greatest economic need, you’ve ensured that they’re set up for success in the future by having access to resources they otherwise might not have.

• By choosing to support projects requesting not only books, but also hygiene products and food for students to eat in the classroom, you’ve helped them feel confident, warm, and prepared for the days ahead with food in their bellies.

• By often being the one to complete a project request, you’ve made hundreds of teacher’s days when they learn that they’ll receive the materials they need,” Safon wrote.