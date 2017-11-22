Viewpoint: Making the Community Better

By Editorial Staff

In the midst of all the divisiveness in our country, Pacific Palisades has not been immune to caustic political incidents on social media.

Fortunately, some residents have taken a different approach by working for the good of the community and we want to recognize them here.

Let’s start with Kenneth Davis, the new Palisades Lutheran Church pastor, who brought the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children to the Palisades. This group distributes food to nations in need, and Davis needed 160 people to work two-hour shifts in three time slots to pack high-nutrition MannaPack meals.

Davis reached out to Palisades High School, his congregation, his fellow clergy and the the community at large to gather volunteers—and Palisadians stepped up.

On November 4, 164 volunteers worked from 9 to 11 a.m. and assembled 29,592 meals. From noon to 2 p.m., 99 volunteers put together 22,248 meals and from 3 to 5 p.m. 171 volunteers assembled 36,720 meals.

One man’s dream to help others, combined with help from almost 500 local volunteers, resulted in 88,560 meals ready to be sent abroad.

At a recent celebration of community service at Calvary Christian School, speaker Samuel Polanco asked the age-old question, “If God always provides, why are there so many with no food and living in poverty?”

The answer? “God provides, but we are not always willing to share.”

Kudos to Pastor Davis and all the volunteers who shared their time and helped provide to those in need.