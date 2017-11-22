Speeding Enforcement Needed in Pacific Palisades

“The way cars speed up and down Sunset on a regular basis makes the street feel more like the autobahn than a local thoroughfare. It is only a matter of time before a car loses control and hits an innocent walker.

“Every Wednesday evening, countless motorcycles speed past our residence and law enforcement has to know about it. Please look into this.”

In order for LAPD to use radar or to ticket speeders on Sunset, a speed survey has to be done every seven to 10 years.

The speed survey on Sunset Boulevard from Pacific Coast Highway to the Beverly Hills city limit expired in February. The Palisades Drive survey expired in 2012, the PCH survey between Chautauqua and Coastline has expired, and the Temescal Canyon Road survey expires in 2018.

Some Palisadians, including Pacific Palisades Community Council board member Richard Cohen, have argued against doing speed surveys for fear that the current speed is much faster than the speed limits, and by doing a survey, the speed limit in many cases could be raised.

LAPD Officers Basaker and O’Dea told the community council at its June 8 meeting that they had conducted a speed-trailer survey on Sunset just east of Palisades Drive in May.