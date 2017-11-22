Palisades Girl Scouts Help Stuff Bears

The Dollies Making a Difference women, who meet each Wednesday to work on dolls and teddy bears that are delivered to children worldwide, had some unexpected help last week, when members of Girl Scout Ambassador Troop 12815 stopped by to participate.

“The girls devoted a service day, stuffing and stitching our colorful teddy bears,” said Cindy Simon, co-founder of the nonprofit. The stuffed animals will be sent to Arequipa, Peru, early in December with the pediatric cardiology group Hearts with Hope.

Word of mouth about the Dollies has traveled and various organizations routinely contact the Pacific Palisades organization about providing stuffed animals to children.

Last year, a group called Get on the Bus, which helps kids visit their parents in prison, requested help.

“They will be given their teddy bears and dollies as a comfort—something for them to hold on the bus ride home,” Simon said. “It’s got to be hard to leave their moms or dads.”

For more information, visit dolliesmakingadifference.org or heartswithhope.org.