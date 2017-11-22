Palisades Chamber to Name Janice and Billy Crystal Honorary Mayors

The Pacific Palisades Chamber of Commerce has announced a night of comedy with Kevin Nealon and friends on Jan. 20, which will also include a celebration of Chamber CEO Arnie Wishnick and the installation of new honorary mayors Janice and Billy Crystal.

The event takes place at the Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club, and the evening will feature cocktails, food and laughs.

As Nealon ends his term as honorary mayor, the night will celebrate Wishnick, along with the induction of the Crystals.

For more information, visit https://palisadeschamber.com/event/comedynight/.